Evil Dead Reboot Director Reportedly Producing Next Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Filmmaker Fede Alvarez delivered audiences an update on a classic horror film with Evil Dead in 2013, with a new report claiming he’s set to produce a new film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. According to Bloody Disgusting, Alvarez has agreed to produce a direct sequel to the original 1974 film, seeking a filmmaker to direct the project. The last film in the series, Leatherface, debuted in 2017 and was meant to serve as a direct prequel to the original film, with the outlet noting that the rights to the franchise have landed at Legendary and could see the development of a TV series as well.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see a studio attempt to craft a direct sequel to the original film, given how much success last year’s Halloween earned after following a similar route. Much like that franchise, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre timeline is complex and confusing, earning various films that contradict predecessors, in addition to earning a rebooted universe of films.

Back in 2013, Texas Chainsaw 3D landed in theaters and was meant to serve as a direct sequel to the original film, ignoring the events of previous sequels. One of the complicated elements of that film was that writer Adam Marcus set the narrative in the ’90s, only for the studio to make some tweaks to set the film in the present day without overhauling certain elements of the narrative. One of the many complications with this is that Alexandra Daddario, who was in her mid-20s while filming and seemingly played a character around that age, was instead revealed to be playing a character who was born in the mid-’70s, making her closer to 40 years old.

“I heard this before. No, I did not,” Daddario confirmed with ComicBook.com when asked if she knew about the film’s confusing timeline. “I think that this was a film that was made to sell in a certain way, and they decided to ignore some of the history of Texas Chainsaw, which I know because hardcore fans have brought it to my attention before. But they took creative license, and I think that we ended up with a really fun movie and I’m lucky to have gotten the role, but I have heard that.”

Alvarez has previously expressed his interest in delivering audiences another film in his Evil Dead universe, leaving us to wonder which of these projects will move forward first.

