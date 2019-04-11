‘The Conjuring’ Star Teases Third Film Is “Massive”

In 2013, James Wan’s The Conjuring delivered to audiences a terrifying tale of a family who seeks the assistance of paranormal investigators after they come to believe an evil spirit has invaded their home. The film was such a hit that it spawned not only a sequel — 2016’s The Conjuring 2 — but spinoff franchises Annabelle and The Nun as well as a third The Conjuring installment slated for 2020. It’s pretty impressive, but according to star Vera Farmiga, The Conjuring 3 may end up being the biggest one yet.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly Farmiga, who is reprising her role as Lorraine Warren in Annabelle Comes Home, said that Conjuring 3 would be “massive”.

“Conjuring 3 is coming, and it will be a doozy,” Farmiga said. “It will be big. So for me, visiting these characters [in Annabelle Comes Home], it’s like practicing your scales and doing a few arpeggios before having to deep dive into the next one. Because the next one is massive.”

Farmiga’s comments aren’t the first time we’ve heard that Conjuring 3 will different the other films in the universe. Last year Patrick Wilson, who plays Ed Warren in the franchise, also noted that Conjuring 3 would be a bit of a departure.

“Oh boy. We just finished Annabelle 3 which is cool. It’s nice to dip our toes into that franchise a little bit,” Wilson confirmed with Digital Spy last year about the franchise. “Conjuring 3 will be different than anything we’ve seen, which is fun.”

As there are few details on what Conjuring 3 will entail, the one thing that we know will be different about the film is who is directing it. Wan passed directorial duties over to Michael Chaves.

“While working closely with Chaves on The Curse of La Llorona, I got to know him as a filmmaker,” Wan said in an announcement about the third film. “Chaves’ ability to bring emotion to a story, and his understanding of mood and scares make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film.”

Wan added, “I’m excited to be back as producer and continue with Vera and Patrick on the next supernatural adventure of the Warrens.”

The Conjuring 3 hits theaters on September 11, 2020. The Warrens will next be seen in Annabelle Comes Home, landing in theaters on June 28th.

