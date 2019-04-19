‘The Conjuring’ Star Patrick Wilson Shares Tribute to Lorraine Warren

Patrick Wilson debuted as Ed Warren in 2013’s The Conjuring, portraying the real-life paranormal investigator who aimed to help a family rid their home of a nefarious spirit. The film was a massive success, spawning not only a sequel but also multiple spinoffs, thanks in large part to the fact that the various films were somewhat rooted in reality. Additionally, it was Wilson’s chemistry with co-star Vera Farmiga, playing Lorraine Warren, which helped the film stand out from its competition. Following the recent passing of Lorraine Warren, Wilson took to Twitter to share a touching message to the iconic investigator.

The heavens will surely burn a little brighter tonight. We lost a friend and and inspiration. I will miss the stories, the laughter, and the guidance. Rest In Peace, Sweet Lorraine. Tell Ed I said hello. ❤️⁦@VeraFarmiga⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ewx4CsOU7B — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) April 19, 2019

The actor shared a photo of himself alongside co-star Farmiga and Warren, adding the message, “The heavens will surely burn a little brighter tonight. We lost a friend and and (sic) inspiration. I will miss the stories, the laughter, and the guidance. Rest In Peace, Sweet Lorraine. Tell Ed I said hello.”

Ed Warren passed away in 2006.

Farmiga also shared a tribute to Warren earlier today on Twitter, sharing a photo of the two while adding, “My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword…compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now.”

News of Lorraine’s passing was confirmed in a post on her grandson Chris McKinnell’s Facebook page.

“Last night my grandmother, Lorraine Warren, quietly and peacefully left us to join her beloved Ed,” McKinnell shared. “She was happy and laughing until the very end. She was my angel and my hero, and she will be deeply missed. Please join us in celebrating her life and honoring her beautiful soul. Remember to treasure those you love while you can. Thank you and God bless you all.”

Wilson and Farmiga will appear as Ed and Lorraine Warren in this summer’s Annabelle Comes Home, as well as in The Conjuring 3, which is slated to hit theaters on September 11, 2020.

