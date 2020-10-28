The Craft Fans Share Love for the Film on Its 25th Anniversary
For centuries, teen-aged girls have been accused of performing witchcraft merely for maturing out of adolescence, with the Salem witch trials of 1692 being one of the most well-known examples of such disturbing accusations. This means that horror stories have also closely linked witchcraft with teen-aged girls, though one of the defining examples of this specific blend came in 1996 with The Craft. In honor of the 25th anniversary of the film's release, audiences have taken to social media to share their love for the picture, either merely noting how much they enjoy watching the campy and creepy tale as others expressed the direct impact it left on their lives.
The film sees a quartet of teen-aged outcasts who band together to form their own coven, with their skills allowing them to unlock an inner power. While they first use these abilities to carry out innocuous displays, their power grows along with their thirst for revenge against the classmates who wronged them, tearing the coven apart.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying on the 25th anniversary of the release of The Craft!
Masterpiece
prevnext
happy birthday to the masterpiece that is ‘the craft’ 1996 pic.twitter.com/Qmw4HZ55fa— alex !! (@slqshers) May 3, 2021
Shocking
prevnext
My face when I see that #TheCraft is 25 years old. pic.twitter.com/4GBLzBF1hX— Soul Skater (@WerewolfFace) May 3, 2021
Truly Iconic
prevnext
Happy 25th anniversary to one of my favourite movies of all time, the truly iconic 90's classic "The Craft", starring the legendary @fairuza & @RachelTrue pic.twitter.com/2ZuIv1jCNL— Dementia Von Grimm (@Dementia_Grimm) May 3, 2021
Life-Changing
prevnext
This movie turns 25 today & it has had me under its spell every since. To say it was life-changing for this black queer country boy is an understatement. Influential. Stunning. Inspiring. Haunting. Beautiful. Eternal. The Blessed Be Forever, Ladies… #TheCraft pic.twitter.com/KqM2kKrosa— Mark O. Estes, Unapologetic Gay Horror Blerd (@theanticritic) May 3, 2021
Stay Weird
prevnext
Happy 25th anniversary to one of my favourite movies of all time. #TheCraft
Stay weird, folks 🧡 pic.twitter.com/kVGQRf33Er— Malibu Darby 🏳️🌈 (@PixelJustice) May 3, 2021
Then and Now
prevnext
The Craft (1996) then and Now #NeveCampbell #fairuzabalk #robintunney #racheltrue pic.twitter.com/cEI43gyO5D— 🔪🔪Horror Queen Neve🔪🔪 (@HorrorQueenNeve) May 3, 2021
One of the Greatest
prevnext
one of the greatest movies ever made turned 25 today 😏 #TheCraft pic.twitter.com/kLfGM04mCZ— 😽🧚🏾♂️ (@sweetdagee) May 3, 2021
Spellbound
prevnext
25 years ago today, THE CRAFT put a spell on all of us!
As a kid, this was one of the first films I remember seeing where the “weirdos” were the stars. Thank you The Craft for allowing us weirdos to see ourselves on screen pic.twitter.com/RwKYkklgV0— Killer Horror Critic (@KillerCritics) May 3, 2021
Formative Film
prevnext
Happy 25th anniversary to The Craft, a formative film that has aged like a fine wine. pic.twitter.com/TPQnMYlaDq— Alex DiVincenzo (@alexislegend) May 3, 2021
Happy 25th
prev
Happy 25th anniversary to The Craft pic.twitter.com/QxZU2WGFR1— 𝔇𝔞𝔯𝔨 𖤐 𓃵 (@triiiplice) May 3, 2021