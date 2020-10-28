The Craft Fans Share Love for the Film on Its 25th Anniversary

For centuries, teen-aged girls have been accused of performing witchcraft merely for maturing out of adolescence, with the Salem witch trials of 1692 being one of the most well-known examples of such disturbing accusations. This means that horror stories have also closely linked witchcraft with teen-aged girls, though one of the defining examples of this specific blend came in 1996 with The Craft. In honor of the 25th anniversary of the film's release, audiences have taken to social media to share their love for the picture, either merely noting how much they enjoy watching the campy and creepy tale as others expressed the direct impact it left on their lives.

The film sees a quartet of teen-aged outcasts who band together to form their own coven, with their skills allowing them to unlock an inner power. While they first use these abilities to carry out innocuous displays, their power grows along with their thirst for revenge against the classmates who wronged them, tearing the coven apart.

