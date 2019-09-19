The Craft Reboot Casts Its Lead Coven

The new take on 1996’s The Craft is getting a little bit closer to moving forward, as Blumhouse Productions has confirmed the new take on the film will star Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Gideon Adlon (The Society), Lovie Simone (Selah & the Spades), and Zoey Luna (15: A Quinceañera Story). The new take on the film was written and will be directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, on which she also serves as an executive producer. The original film starred Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True and, in the decades since its debut, has earned a passionate following of fans.

The original film focused on a group of high schoolers who, feeling ostracized from their peers, found emotional strength by banding together, using this unique union to form a coven and practice the art of witchcraft on those who had tormented them.

While it’s currently unclear if the narrative of the new film will serve as a remake, a reimagining, or possible continuation of the original story, Tunney herself has previously expressed interest in returning for the production.

“I feel like if it came along and the script was good and I actually thought it was going to be something…I want them to find a great director. I think they’ve gone through a lot of writers. If it was something where I felt like they were going to do it well, and also find a way, because it’s been so much time, you can’t just do a sequel,” Tunney shared with ComicBook.com. “I think on some level, it totally has to, in order to feel relevant, I think it should be maybe funnier or something.”

With it having been released over 20 years ago, Tunney would want the film to feel fresh and not merely recreating the source material.

“I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something [new] and do it quite well. They just can’t pick it up where it left off and it’s all of our kids or something,” Tunney pointed out. “Generations of people have watched it. It’s the idea of somebody just trying to monetize that and not caring if it’s good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I’m so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It’s an honor.”

