The Craft Reboot Adds True Detective Star Michelle Monaghan

The cast for The Craft reboot is quickly coming together, as Blumhouse and Sony prepare to update the story for a whole new generation. While details surrounding the new version are largely under wraps, we now know the latest cast member to join the project. According to a new report from Deadline, Michelle Monaghan has been cast in a secret role in the upcoming film.

Monaghan is known for her Golden Globe-nominated role in season one of True Detective, as well as appearances in the Mission Impossible franchise and The Path.

The Craft will follow four outcast teenage girls who form a coven of witches, only for their supernatural abilities to suddenly backfire. The main four girls will be played by Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Gideon Adlon (The Society), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), and Zoe Luna (Pose). Nicholas Galitzine (Chambers) will also be playing a role, as will The X-Files star David Duchovny.

The film will be written, directed, and executive produced by Zoe Lister-Jones. Producers also include Jason Blum, Douglas Wick, and Lucy Fisher, with executive producers that include Lucas Wiesendanger, Natalia Anderson, Daniel Bekerman, Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno, and Bea Sequeira.

The topic of a continuation or reboot of The Craft has been floated around quite a bit in recent years, with the film’s original cast being open to the idea of returning under the right circumstances.

“I feel like if it came along and the script was good and I actually thought it was going to be something…I want them to find a great director. I think they’ve gone through a lot of writers. If it was something where I felt like they were going to do it well, and also find a way, because it’s been so much time, you can’t just do a sequel,” Tunney shared with ComicBook.com. “I think on some level, it totally has to, in order to feel relevant, I think it should be maybe funnier or something.”

“I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something [new] and do it quite well. They just can’t pick it up where it left off and it’s all of our kids or something,” Tunney pointed out. “Generations of people have watched it. It’s the idea of somebody just trying to monetize that and not caring if it’s good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I’m so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It’s an honor.”

