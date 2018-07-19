Sony Removes ‘The Crow’ Reboot From the Release Schedule

After years of starts and stops in development, the potential for a reboot of The Crow seems to have once again been squashed, with Sony Pictures officially removing the tentative release date from their schedule completely. The film was previously slated for an October 11, 2019 release, with Zombieland 2 now sliding into that position, while The Crow Reborn has been pulled completely instead of delayed.

The original film, which was adapted from a comic book, hit theaters in 1994 and gained cult status thanks in large part to the performance of Brandon Lee, who was tragically killed on the film’s set. The film spawned three sequels, none of which captured audiences’ attention as passionately as the original, which would seemingly prime the property for the reboot treatment.

Director of The Nun Corin Hardy was attached to helm the project with Jason Momoa set to star. Reported disagreements over rights and financial concerns led to Hardy and Momoa dropping out, which seemingly sealed the fate of the doomed franchise. This was the second time Hardy attempted to develop the film, though Momoa’s involvement and his Aquaman and Game of Thrones star power made the project seem like a certainty, only for Hardy to once again abandon the project.

Following news of their departure, Hardy took to Instagram to share his disappointment with his fans.

“I knew from the off, that the idea of making a new version of The Crow was never going to be for everyone because it is a beloved film,” Hardy wrote. “And I say that as someone in love with it myself. But I poured everything I had into the last 3.5 years of work, to try & create something which honoured what the Crow stood for; from James O’Barr’s affecting graphic novel, to Alex Proyas’s original movie, with great respect to Brandon Lee and with the desire to make something bold and new, that myself, as an obsessive fan, could be proud of. And with @prideofgypsies Jason Momoa, and my amazing team of artists & film-makers, we came SO close.”

Hardy’s comments seem quite definitive that he won’t be returning for a future attempt, but Momoa sounded persistent about the project.

“I’ve waited 8 years to play this dream role. I love you @corinhardy and @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more. Not our team. But I swear I will,” Momoa shared on Instagram. “James O’Barr sorry to let you down I won’t on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can’t play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I’m ready when it’s right. Love u Corin aloha j”

With the actor’s commitments to the DC Extended Universe, it’s unclear when, if ever, the time will be right, leaving fans to wonder whether The Crow ever will be reborn.

