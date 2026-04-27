Season 2 of Stephen King’s Hit Horror Show Gets Exciting Status Update (Plus Confirmation How It Changes Everything)

Stephen King’s more than sixty novels have inspired almost countless movies and TV shows over the years, but HBO’s prequel series to the blockbuster IT films, last year’s IT: Welcome to Derry, has proven to be one of the most exciting for fans. Not only did the series bring back Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the dancing clown, but it also filled in the gaps from Andy Muschietti’s movies while also bringing to life elements of King’s novel that had never been adapted. Even better, the series already revealed its roadmap for the future and what the next seasons would be, and how the IT show can live alongside the IT movies.

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IT: Welcome to Derry‘s Season 2 status has been pretty well cemented from the jump, not only did the first episode of the show bring in major viewership, but the creative team has been teasing movement on the next batch of episodes for some time. Speaking with Deadline, executive producer Andy Muschietti opened up more about what fans can expect from Welcome to Derry’s next story, confirming the series will roll back from 1962 to 1935 and reveal the Bradley Gang massacre in Derry. Muschietti revealed they’re “working on it, and it’s so much fun,” but added that the change in timeframe will totally alter the structure of IT.

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Will Rewrite the Structure of the Story

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As fans are well aware, the structure of the IT movies and even Season 1 of Welcome to Derry is largely the same, following a group of friends (usually kids) who discover the evil of IT and must figure out how to defeat it while no one else believes them. In addition to the first movie from 2017 and Season 1 of Welcome to Derry, the story has frequently used the backdrop of the suburbs as a means for exploring the nightmares created by Pennywise. When Welcome to Derry Season 2 movies even further into the past, though, it will leave this behind.

“It’s fascinating because the thing that is so much fun in this stage of development is that we’re facing an era which is the Depression Era that changes dramatically the setup of things,” Muschietti added. “There’s no suburban comfort — the trope of the kids that live in suburbia and they ride their bikes and suddenly one of them disappears, is nothing like this. This is in 1935. It’s a very dire situation. People are very poor. They’re struggling to survive, so the setup will be very different.”

Muschietti is right, this fundamentally changes what fans have come to expect from the structure of an IT storyline, which may not sit well with some viewers, but feels like a move in the right direction in terms of making sure the IT stories never feel stale. Some elements of Season 2 were already teased in the first batch of Welcome to Derry episodes, like the death of the Bradley Gang and even Pennywise appearing to Ingrid Kersh, but this confirms that the new season will be moving into new territory from a foundational perspective.

In addition to his Season 2 confirmation, Muschietti pulled back the curtain on their plan for Season 3, confirming that this potential future story would flashback even further to 1908 and the Kitchener Iron Works explosion (which was teased in the first IT movie in 2017). “Season 3 would be the explosion of the Kitchener Iron Works, which is a big explosion during an Easter egg hunt where a hundred kids lost their lives,” Muschietti said. “IT’s always there f*cking around, so that much I can tell you.”

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 is in development, but has not been officially renewed by HBO just yet, so no official timeline for its release has been confirmed.