Hulu Just Added The Most Unique Horror Movie of the Last Decade (& You Need to See it)

The horror genre has always been a sandbox for filmmakers to experiment with new techniques and genre blends, sometimes resulting in truly unique, boundary-pushing cinema that challenges, unsettles, and redefines the genre. Hulu subscribers looking for one of those gems of a film can now stream the most unique horror movie of the last decade after it joined the platform in April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve ever wanted to see an entire haunted house horror movie from the eye-level of a dog, now is your chance! Good Boy, Ben Leonberg’s 2025 indie supernatural horror movie told entirely from the perspective of the family dog in what is essentially a live-action Courage the Cowardly Dog joined Hulu’s streaming lineup on April 25th. Good Boy stars the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever Indy as himself, a loyal dog who moves into a rural home with his ailing owner, Todd. The movie explores a dog’s sensory experience and fierce loyalty as Indy attempts to protect his owner from a malevolent force haunting their secluded new home.

The Dog-Led Horror of Good Boy Is an Experiment That Worked

Play video

Casting a dog as the lead in any movie is an odd choice, but make no mistake, the dog-led horror of Good Boy paid off. The horror of the film is rooted in Indy’s heightened sensory perception and instinctual protective loyalty, focusing on his reactions—whimpering, staring, and barking—to convey fear and confusion, and it does a great job of never straying from that perspective, creating a deep sensory experience. Low camera angles, where human faces are frequently obscured, shadowed, or framed off-camera, combined with often muted colors and slightly blurred visuals make familiar settings feel strange and new, heightening the suspense. And focusing the film around Indy anchors all of those scares with a great, relatable emotional core.

In terms of overall consensus, Good Boy performed incredibly well. The movie scored a “Certified Fresh” 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 81% audience rating. In addition to Indy’s great performance and the effective scares, the movie is truly an effective haunted house horror with great atmosphere and an awesome slow-burn build of suspense. And at just over an hour long, Good Boy doesn’t overstay its welcome, landing as an unsettling and focused exercise in tension.

Other Horror Movies Now on Hulu

Good Boy isn’t the only horror movie freshly streaming on Hulu. The streamer kicked off the month with the arrival of the kid-friendly spooky animated movie Monster House and has continued to add other horror titles like Primitive War, The Boogeyman, and Shelby Oaks. Those movies join Hulu’s existing horror catalog of movies such as Ready or Not, Dangerous Animals, In a Violent Nature, The Monkey, and Clown in a Cornfield.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!