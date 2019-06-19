The Curse of La Llorona Lands on Blu-ray With Deleted Scenes

Earlier this year, fans were delivered The Curse of La Llorona, a horror story which brought to life an iconic figure from Mexican folklore. While the film was a relatively standalone adventure, fans who witnessed the movie picked up on the direct connections to The Conjuring franchise, effectively surprising viewers with the knowledge that it was a new entry in that shared universe of horror movies. The film might not have earned the same critical or financial success of other entries in the franchise, but it did go on to take in more than $120 million worldwide on a budget of less than $10 million. The film will be landing on Digital HD on July 16th and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 6th. Pre-orders are live now.

Set in 1973 Los Angeles, the film tells the story of Anna Tate-Garcia (Linda Cardellini), a social worker and widowed single mom struggling to balance the two roles while still coping with the loss of her husband. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, she and her own kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.

The film also stars Raymond Cruz (Breaking Bad, Training Day) and Patricia Velasquez (Arrested Development, The Mummy films). Supporting cast includes Marisol Ramirez (NCIS: Los Angeles), Sean Patrick Thomas (the Barbershop films, Halloween: Resurrection), Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen (Selfless), and newcomer Roman Christou.

The disc’s special features are as follows:

The Myth of La Llorona

Behind the Curse

The Making of a Movie Monster

Deleted Scenes

Storyboards

As evidenced by the home video release’s cover art, the film is leaning more heavily into its connections to The Conjuring. While the film only featured one character who previously appeared in the franchise, director Michael Chaves confirmed the connections between the films was previously much stronger.

“There was a lot of discussion about it,” Chavez shared with GameSpot about connecting the film to The Conjuring. “Father Perez does make a reference to other people who work for the church. There is actually a scene that was going to be at the end of the movie where at the very end of the film we shot Linda’s character, who hands over the necklace to Raymond, you know, for safekeeping. And Raymond says that he knows someone who can keep it safe and that they’re on the East Coast and they handle this sort of thing.”

This would have been in reference to Ed and Lorraine Warren from The Conjuring films. Chaves will be directing The Conjuring 3, which recently began production.

The Curse of La Llorona lands on Digital HD on July 16th and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 6th.

