One new series from The CW just got pulled from the schedule. That’s right, fans who have been looking forward to some scares this Halloween season are going to be disappointed after Killer Camp got the ax. Two episodes aired, but it seems like the final curtain for The CW’s adaptation of the British competition series. 13 campers are brought in to investigate which of them is a killer and complete physical challenges. There’s a massive cash prize and that seems like a winning formula for the network’s viewer base. But, looks can be deceiving as Dean Cain’s Masters of Illusion will be taking that spot in the lineup on Sunday. This may not be the end of Killer Camp as the second season has been largely completed and the linear schedule yearns for more entries as the year stretches on. (Still very curious to see a Halloween-friendly title do so poorly during these weeks.) So, savor the scares while you can Horror fans because life is fleeting.

https://youtu.be/5CNT_I9ChRY

Here’s the description of the first episode of Season 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In this reality show with a brutal horror twist, thirteen new campers arrive at Camp Pleasant excited and ready for fun but are quickly reminded by host Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) that not everyone will survive. After all, one of them is a Killer who will engage the help of homicidal Handyman Bruce to kill their “friends” …one by one. The campmates are immediately thrown into several challenges – including a hilarious walk across a slippery pole to bank cash for their prize fund and a duel with bloody arrows to win immunity. All the while, the Killer among them tries to the sabotage the game. Bromances blossom, a risky love triangle forms and one Camper is ultimately sent into the woods to die in a deliciously fun way.”

The CW released a press release for the show earlier this year:

“The new U.S. version of KILLER CAMP will return to “Camp Pleasant” as a mix of 13 unlucky American and British campers navigate through new deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the “killer” among them for a share of the $50,000 cash prize. Each night, one of them will be viciously dispatched by camp handyman Bruce, who’s back with counselor Bobby (comedian Bobby Mair), and a whole host of surprises and hilariously elaborate new murders. Executive produced by Karen Smith and Steph Harris with Ben Wilson as Showrunner, KILLER CAMP is produced by Tuesday’s Child Television and distributed by Keshet International.”

Are you sad to hear about Killer Camp? Let us know down in the comments!