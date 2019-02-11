‘The Devil in the White City’ Series Finally Moving Forward at Hulu

After years in development, The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair that Changed America is finally getting a live-action adaptation.

During Monday’s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour (via Variety), Hulu revealed that they are officially developing a television series based off of Erik Larson’s iconic 2003 novel. The book chronicles a fictionalized account of H.H. Holmes, who is regarded as America’s first serial killer.

The Devil in the White City tells true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893: Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to mark his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical “Murder Castle” on the fair grounds.

The series’ executive producers include Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, both of whom have had ties to the book’s long trek into live-action. An earlier adaptation of the story was in the works from Tom Cruise, but fell out of development in 2004. Paramount reacquired the rights back in 2007, and DiCaprio was brought on to the project in 2010, and was initially set to star as Henry Holmes. Scorsese was slated to direct the project back in 2015, but few updates had come to light in the years since.

“Right now, there is a script being worked on.” Scorsese told the Toronto Sun back in 2016. “One of the things that I had to stop for the past six months [to complete Silence] was my meetings on that script. They want me to start again in January and see if we can find a way because it’s an extraordinary story.”

Other executive producers on the series include Stacey Sher (Into the Badlands, Django Unchanged), Rick Yorn (Boardwalk Empire, The Wolf of Wall Street), Emma Koskoff (Joker, The Wolf of Wall Street), and Jennifer Davisson (The Revenant, Orphan). Paramount Television will produce.

Are you excited to see The Devil in the White City finally get a live-action adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!