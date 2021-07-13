The Evil Dead Returning to Theaters in October for 40th Anniversary

✖

Sam Raimi's cult classic The Evil Dead is returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary later this year. The film, which kicked off a beloved horror franchise, is set to play in select theaters as a Fathom Events presentation in October, just in time for spooky season. The nationwide screening will feature an introduction by star Bruce Campbell. The film would become an indie sensation, putting Raimi and Campbell on the pop culture map, and would go on to spawn a pair of sequels, a 2013 reboot, a TV spinoff featuring Campbell's character, and an upcoming HBO Max original movie, in addition to numerous comics and other media over the years.

The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary comes to movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m. local time. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, August 13 at Fathom Events' website and through participating cinemas’ box offices. For the most updated list of exhibiting movie theaters, visit the Fathom Events site.

"We are thrilled to give horror fans the opportunity to gather together and celebrate the 40th anniversary of Sam Raimi’s cult classic The Evil Dead," said Fathom Events CEO, Ray Nutt. "Let's kick off the Halloween season with the film that started an amazing franchise."

"We are proud to present this special 40th anniversary screening of Evil Dead with Fathom Events," said Grindhouse Releasing co-founder Bob Murawski, who has edited many of Sam Raimi's films including Army of Darkness and the Spider-Man trilogy. "The original film has always been my favorite of the series. It is truly one of the scariest and wildest horror films of all time. I'm thrilled that a new generation of fans will have the chance to experience it in the way I first did – on the big screen with a screaming audience!"

You can check out their official synopsis for the event below:

The ultimate experience in grueling terror! Grindhouse Releasing and Fathom Events celebrate the 40th anniversary of Sam Raimi's horror classic The Evil Dead with an exclusive nationwide screening introduced by star Bruce Campbell.

In The Evil Dead, Ash (Campbell), his girlfriend Linda (Betsy Baker), his sister Cheryl (Ellen Sandweiss), and couple Scotty (Hal Delrich) and Shelly (Sarah York), drive to a remote cabin in the woods for a fun getaway. While there, they find the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (aka "The Book of the Dead"), an ancient tome whose text reawakens the dead when read out loud. After unintentionally releasing a flood of evil, the five friends must fight for their lives or become possessed.