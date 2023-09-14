The Exorcist: Believer Confirms Linda Blair's Involvement With Sequel

Universal Pictures is getting ready to release its next attempt at the Exorcist franchise with the upcoming David Gordon Green-directed The Exorcist: The Believer, and people are excited to see what will come from the movie. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Exorcist: Believer looks like the next big thing in the horror genre, and we even found out the film's rating. The Exorcist: Believer will be rated R for some violent content and disturbing images, and it looks like Green is aiming for a hit. In a new interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), Green reveals that the iconic Linda Blair was involved with The Exorcist: Believer.

"She came to set because she was an advisor on the movie," Green revealed. "I was really lucky to have her read the script, but she was not interested in a significant role and stepping back into that. We brought her in as an advisor because we're dealing with young people, and we want to take them to dangerous places safely."

What is The Exorcist: Believer About?

The Exorcist: Believer is described as follows, "Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, see out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like this before: Chris MacNeil."

The film will also feature Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela's neighbor, and Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela's friend. The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a screenplay by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on The Exorcist: Believer as we learn it.

What do you think about Linda Blair being involved with the next Exorcist movie? Are you excited to see The Exorcist: Believer? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!