The Guest Star Weighs in on Sequel Opportunities

With each passing year, more audiences discover the 2014 genre film The Guest, which means more and more viewers are wondering why we have yet to get a sequel to that open-ended narrative. Fans aren't the only ones wondering why we have yet to get a follow-up, as star Maika Monroe also recently reflected on her confusion over the film never getting a sequel. The good news for both Monroe and fans is that director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett collaborated to develop a soundtrack to a fictional sequel, with the pair noting that this project ignited more excitement in exploring a full-fledged sequel.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked Monroe if she was surprised that the film hasn't earned a sequel yet, she explained, "Yes and no. I mean, I am surprised because I feel like the movie was so successful. The ending, especially, is so iconic and so fun, and it felt like setup for more. But also knowing Adam, I feel like he enjoys leaving it like that, so I don't know if he would do a second. We'll have to see."

The sequel soundtrack was released on April 1st, leading some to wonder if it was all an elaborate April Fool's prank. The filmmakers noted that, while the film wasn't real, the concept of the soundtrack was, with the titles of the tracks echoing how they saw a sequel unfolding. After the release of that project, Wingard admitted he felt inspired to pursue a live-action continuation of the movie.

"It's really pushed me and Simon into a creative headspace. We're talking about developing a potential sequel as a real project," Wingard shared with Empire Magazine, while noting that star Dan Stevens "would love to do it."

Complicating matters is that both Wingard and Barrett have grown busier in recent years, with the pair both developing a ThunderCats reboot movie and a sequel to 1997's Face/Off.

"Maybe the more interesting thing isn't doing a sequel to The Guest," the filmmaker admitted. "Maybe it's doing a limited series, something we could really sink our teeth into."

