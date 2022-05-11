The Guest Director Says Sequel Soundtrack Could Result in Actual Follow-up Project

✖

In the years since The Guest was released, it has been building a passionate following on various streaming services, with its open-ended narrative leaving fans to hope that a follow-up adventure could one day take shape. Earlier this year, director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett collaborated to develop a soundtrack to a fictional sequel for the movie, which reflected some of the story plans they could see a sequel exploring, with Wingard admitting that this collaboration has ignited more creative interest in them to actually develop some sort of follow-up. Wingard also noted that a follow-up could potentially be a limited series as opposed to a feature film.

"It's really pushed me and Simon into a creative headspace. We're talking about developing a potential sequel as a real project," Wingard shared with Empire Magazine, while noting that star Dan Stevens "would love to do it."

Wingard and Barrett were fan-favorite genre directors when they developed The Guest, having delivered audiences films like V/H/S and You're Next. Audiences aren't the only ones who are passionate about The Guest, with Wingard expressing how much the project means to him personally.

"It's probably my favorite movie that I've made," he admitted. "It feels like the one that I was able to project the most of myself into."

Last year, Wingard delivered audiences the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, easily his biggest movie yet. Given that film's success, he's become attached to a number of other projects, such as a ThunderCats movie and a new Face/Off, with the latter being written by Barrett. The attention and excitement Wingard has earned in recent years could see him pivoting to take a new The Guest into a different medium that would have more storytelling opportunities.

"Maybe the more interesting thing isn't doing a sequel to The Guest," the filmmaker admitted. "Maybe it's doing a limited series, something we could really sink our teeth into."

Writer Barrett, however, previously teased that a follow-up story would potentially circumvent all audience expectations.

"So I would likely do something perverse, and just have Dan's character be the successful owner of a local hardware store and the entire story is just about him dealing with a difficult supplier, but in a totally legal and healthy way, because he's totally grown as a person," the writer shared with ComicBook.com last year. "And so, in a sense, I think Seance was trying to be the slightly more optimistic version of the same narrative that You're Next and The Guest somewhat explored with their characters. So, we're never going to do just like, The Guest 2. Because I just don't think... The Guest was just never meant to have a sequel like that. However, at this point, enough people have asked us about it, that of course, inevitably Adam and I have had enough conversations about what we would hypothetically do, that we've now developed a bunch of ideas that we've become very attached to, because we think they're actually good."

