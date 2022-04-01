The Guest Gets Sequel in the Form of a Soundtrack

After years of fans asking for a sequel to The Guest, their wishes have finally been granted — sort of. From Lakeshore Records, today sees the release of The Guest II: Original Soundtrack, featuring a number of new tracks from OGRE Sound, Steve Moore, Ghost Cop, Xander Harris, Lone Runner, and original director Adam Wingard. Despite the album’s release on April Fool’s Day, it is a real album full of all-new music, seemingly serving as a tribute to a fictional sequel to the Dan Stevens-starring adventure. You can check out the album over on Spotify now.

Checking out the names of the tracks, such as “The Guest Returns,” “Hardwired,” “Grim Showdown,” and “David vs. The Splinters of the Cross,” fans can get a sense of the spirit of the fictional sequel. Clearly the musicians involved collaborated with Wingard and writer Simon Barrett to get a sense of the overall trajectory of a possible sequel as opposed to merely developing music inspired by the original film. In fact, Barrett himself confirmed that the cover art is based on an actual treatment for a potential sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Simon_Barrett/status/1509907961438621704

The image sees Stevens’ David sporting a cowboy hat, confirming his survival in the first film, while Anna (Maika Monroe) is armed with heavier artillery, while also teasing a cult organization that is possibly behind David’s inhuman upgrades. While this image is surely exciting for fans, it also comes with the disappointing confirmation of Barrett noting this is what a sequel would have done, as opposed to being something they still might do.

The reveal of this soundtrack comes nearly a year after Barrett teased that there would be an unexpected follow-up to the film.

“I can give you a very concrete answer to that question, which is, we are doing something related to The Guest,” Barrett confirmed with ComicBook.com. “And it is concretely happening, but it is not a feature film or a comic book, because I think that’s what people would expect us to do. And I think that’s the thing that no one actually wants us to do, because I think if we actually made a feature film version of The Guest 2, or realistically, the graphic novel version would just be a cheaper version of trying to achieve kind of the same thing narratively. I think that could only disappoint people at this juncture, because people have to remember that the same weird, quasi-original artistic sensibility that caused me to write The Guest in the first place would continue to guide me with a Guest sequel.”

He continued, “So I would likely do something perverse, and just have Dan’s character be the successful owner of a local hardware store and the entire story is just about him dealing with a difficult supplier, but in a totally legal and healthy way, because he’s totally grown as a person. And so, in a sense, I think Seance was trying to be the slightly more optimistic version of the same narrative that You’re Next and The Guest somewhat explored with their characters. So, we’re never going to do just like, The Guest 2. Because I just don’t think… The Guest was just never meant to have a sequel like that. However, at this point, enough people have asked us about it, that of course, inevitably Adam and I have had enough conversations about what we would hypothetically do, that we’ve now developed a bunch of ideas that we’ve become very attached to, because we think they’re actually good.”

You can check out the album over on Spotify now.

Are you excited for the sequel album? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!