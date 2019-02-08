‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Star Confirms There Are “Lots and Lots” of Discussions About Season 2

Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House quickly became a hugely successful series, dominating all of social media in the weeks following its release. The series is an adaptation of one book, seemingly casting doubt on future seasons, though star Oliver Jackson-Cohen recently teased that discussions have taken place about a follow-up season, joking about snipers preventing him from revealing any other details about those talks.

“There’s lots and lots of discussions, but I think there’s a sniper somewhere over there from Netflix that will shoot me if I say anything,” the actor confessed to HeyUGuys.

As far as how he felt about being involved in a series that has become the center of so much speculation, Jackson-Cohen joked, “It makes me feel like a really big wanker.”

A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

If a second season does take shape, creator Mike Flanagan previously revealed it would shift its focus away from the characters of the first season.

“I don’t want to speculate too much about season two until Netflix and Paramount and Amblin let us know if they want one. What I will say, though, is that as far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done,” Flanagan revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “I think more than anything, the show is about haunted places and haunted people, as Steve says, and there’s no shortage of either. So, there’s any number of things we could do, in or out of Hill House.”

It’s possible that, were a second season to move forward, the series could take the route of American Horror Story and feature returning actors playing all-new characters. Star Carla Gugino previously revealed she’d be more than happy to return to the series.

“Mike Flanagan said he would be interested in the notion of an anthology, where some actors come back to play different characters. I think he feels like he has told the complete story of the Crain family,” Gugino shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “But if I was invited and I was able to, I would really love to, just because I do love to collaborate with him.”

She added, “When you find [a like-minded collaborator] — and in the case of Mike Flanagan that is for sure the case — then I’m always excited about the idea.”

The first season of The Haunting of Hill House is streaming now on Netflix.

