The Haunting of Hill House Star Addresses Future of the Series

While he already had a number of projects under his belt, filmmaker Mike Flanagan’s breakout narrative came in 2018 with Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, a compelling blend of horror and drama that resulted in him developing a follow-up season, The Haunting of Bly Manor. The success of the debut season was so major that he secured a number of additional opportunities, including Midnight Mass, a series that prevented him from directing Bly Manor. While he hasn’t ruled out a third season, actor Kate Siegel, who has appeared in many of Flanagan’s projects, is happy to star in whatever project he lines up, even if it means no more seasons of The Haunting. Midnight Mass lands on Netflix on September 24th.

“As a horror fan, I always feel sad that I never got to watch a Mike Flanagan show, and so there is at least one, the next one [Midnight Club], that I’m taking a backseat and not being a part of because I want to watch them,” Siegel confirmed with ComicBook.com. “Frankly, I’ll travel with this circus anywhere it goes. If I get to work with these people and say these words and be a part of the Intrepid team and work with Netflix, it just seems like a really lucky place to be.”

Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

Siegel isn’t the only frequent collaborator of Flanagan to be happy to see what the filmmaker does next, as Carla Gugino, who also starred in both seasons of the series, knows that audiences will enjoy whatever he comes up with, even if it’s a different series.

“I’m excited about what we get to delve into next, whether it be another Haunting or something else,” Gugino confirmed to ComicBook.com. “I think it’s always so hard, as an audience, and I relate, because I’m an audience for things that I’m not in, and it’s hard because you love — you get invested and you love these things. But I think the thing that we also should remember, in terms of supporting and being excited is, for an artist, if you look at like [Bob] Dylan or anyone, you look at any great artists, they’re always going to have to go like, ‘Okay, now I’m done with that chapter because I want to remain great and keep getting better.’ You know what I mean? So whether he is done or not done [with The Haunting], I don’t know, but I think no matter what, if there wasn’t a third one, it would be because he thinks whatever is next is better. And if he can make that one great, then that’ll be the thing.”

