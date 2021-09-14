Haunting of Hill House Creator Reveals How a Season 3 Could Happen

When Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House debuted on Netflix back in 2018, it took the genre world by storm, resulting in the development of the follow-up season The Haunting of Bly Manor last year, but if a third season was ever to be developed, Flanagan recently noted it would take a specific combination of factors aligning for him to move forward on such an endeavor. While the two different seasons are based on different source material, they both serve as literary adaptations, with a key component of Flanagan developing a third season being whether he finds the right story that’s worth telling. Flanagan’s Midnight Mass comes to Netflix on September 24th.

“One of the things that define the Haunting anthology for me is that both of them so far are about updating and riffing on existing classic literature,” Flanagan confirmed with Collider. “If the stars align in such a way that we decide to go back into the Haunting world, it would have to be so much on that track that we’ve set up.”

He added, “It would have to be with the right piece of IP, it would have to be with the right ghost-centric story, and it would have to really fit with Bly and Hill House.”

The debut season of the series was inspired by Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting, with the second season being its own story inspired by many of the works of Henry James. The upcoming Midnight Mass is an entirely original storyline crafted by Flanagan, though its blend of horror and drama will surely feel familiar to The Haunting fans.

The series is described, “From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?”

Midnight Mass stars Gilford, Linklater, Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of The Haunting. Midnight Mass debuts on Netflix on September 24th.

