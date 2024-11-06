Arrow Video Brings The Invasion to 4K for the First Time in New Exclusive Clip

The Invasion is getting a serious upgrade this fall, as Arrow Video brings the acclaimed sci-fi thriller to 4K for the very first time. The 2007 adaptation of Jack Finney’s The Body Snatchers has continued to amass a dedicated fanbase in the 17 years since its release, and it will soon be available to those fans in newly restored fashion. On November 12th, Arrow Video is releasing The Invasion for the first time on 4K UHD, and we’ve got a sneak peek at the company’s new restoration.

In the video above, you’ll see an exclusive clip from Arrows release of The Invasion. The scene in question finds Nicole Kidman’s character, psychiatrist Carol Bennell, slowly noticing several strange occurrences happening around her. Take a look!

The 4K edition of The Invasion is presented in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible), with a DTS 5.1 audio track. The restoration (as well as the standard Blu-ray release) will be available starting November 12th, but you can preorder your copy here.

In addition to the newly restored film itself, Arrow’s release also includes a slew of new and archival special features, as well as exclusive packaging featuring brand new art from Tommy Pocket.

You can check out the full list of special features included on The Invasion 4K release below.

*NEW* Audio commentary by film critics Andrea Subisati and Alexandra West, co-hosts of The Faculty of Horror podcast

The Invasion: A New Story, an archival featurette from 2007

The Invasion: On the Set, an archival featurette from 2007

The Invasion: Snatched, an archival featurette from 2007

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by film critics William Bibbiani and Sally Christie

Reversible sleeve with original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

Double-sided fold out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

The Invasion was directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel on a script from David Kajganich. In addition to Kidman, the film also stars Daniel Craig, Jeffrey Wright, Jeremy Northam, Jackson Bond, and Veronica Cartwright.

Alongside The Invasion, Arrow’s November lineup also includes 4K releases of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark and A Simple Plan.