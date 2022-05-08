The Irishman Star Jack Huston Joins AMC's Mayfair Witches

✖

The cast of AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches continues to grow and now the upcoming series has cast a major role. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Jack Huston, best known for his roles in FX's Fargo and The Irishman, has been cast as Lasher for the series. The character is described as a powerful shapeshifter bound to the Mayfair witches for centuries. Huston is the latest casting announcement for the series which also stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Annabeth Gish, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, and Jen Richards. The series is currently filming in New Orleans.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is based on the late Anne Rice's trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The series centers around Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario), a brilliant neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The eight-episode series is expected to debut on AMC and AMC+ later this year.

The series is written by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford with Spalding and Ashford executive producing as well. Spalding serves as showrunner. The series is just one of AMC's adaptations of Rice's works, the other being the upcoming Interview With a Vampire. That series is expected to debut this fall and may be just the beginning of interconnected adaptations of the legendary author's works. AMC has the rights to the author's The Vampire Chronicles Series which includes Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch The Devil, The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis, and Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat as well as the Lives of the Mayfair Witches series which includes The Witching Hour, Lasher, Taltos. They also have rights to three crossover books: Merrick, Blackwood Farm, and Blood Canticle.

"2022 will be the biggest year for original programming in the history of our company, and we are literally over the moon that it will now include the first two series in an expanding Anne Rice universe built around stories and characters that have captivated millions of fans around the world," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, shared in a statement last year. "We are also extremely fortunate to have such talented storytellers as Esta and Michelle guiding this adaptation, which will follow the first season of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire late next year."

Mayfair Witches is set to debut on AMC+ and AMC sometime later this year.

