Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Adds Annabeth Gish and More

Two upcoming Anne Rice adaptations have added new cast members. On Thursday, it was announced that the upcoming television version of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has added an array of actors, including Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher's Annabeth Gish, who will recur as Diedre. Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) is also joining the cast as Citroen in a series regular role. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) will recur as Carlotta, Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) will recur as Ellie, and Jen Richards (Her Story) will play Jojo. They will join existing cast members Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Mayfair and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair.

Additionally, it was announced that newcomer Maura Grace Athari will portray Antoinette in the upcoming TV adaptation of Interview With a Vampire. Antoinette is described as a blues singer "whose relationship with Lestat disrupts our two vampires' domestic tranquility."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy and is produced by AMC Studios. The series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Mayfair Witches is written and executive produced by Masters of Sex alums Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, and will have eight episodes in its first season.

"I'm a sci-fi geek," Chirisa previously told ComicBook.com. "I'm a Trekkie. I love Star Trek, and I always loved the genre, because I think it's the one genre that definitely encompasses all others, from drama to comedy. And there's a world of imagination."

With Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches both moving forward, this might only be the beginning of interconnected Anne Rice adaptations. AMC secured the rights to The Vampire Chronicles Series: Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch The Devil, The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis, and Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat; The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches Series: The Witching Hour, Lasher, Taltos; and The Vampire Chronicles/The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches Crossover Novels: Merrick, Blackwood Farm, and Blood Canticle

Mayfair Witches is set to debut on AMC+ and AMC sometime later this year.