The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Delivering Six-Movie Marathon to Shudder

Back in 2018, horror host Joe Bob Briggs emerged to deliver Shudder subscribers an event that was meant to be his sendoff, only for the 24-hour marathon The Last Drive-In to draw in so many fans that Briggs returned for multiple specials and even a recurring series. In honor of it being six years since that marathon and fans getting six years of specials and six seasons of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Shudder will be delivering the six-movie marathon The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon, which will kick off on August 30th at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder TV.

Per press release, “Shudder announced today an all-new special The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon, celebrating the conclusion of The Last Drive-In‘s supersized sixth season which debuted earlier this year. The special premieres Friday, August 30th at 9 p.m. ET on the Shudder TV and AMC+ TV feeds and will be available on demand on both platforms the following Sunday, September 1st.”

“Joe Bob Briggs, Darcy the Mail Girl, and a few surprise guests are up all night to party like jungle animals for The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon, a dusk-to-dawn marathon event celebrating six years and six seasons with six killer movies… just like the devil intended.

“On The Last Drive-In, Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. Fans can watch new episodes of Season 6 every other Friday night on Shudder and AMC+. The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon will cap off season six in a way only The Last Drive-In crew knows how, with a special six-movie marathon.

“The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.”

Keeping in the tradition of The Last Drive-In, the movies that will be part of the marathon won’t be announced ahead of time. One of Briggs’ goals with the series is to showcase unexpected movies to audiences, with the host previously expressing the challenges and excitement of surprising longtime fans.

“Ingmar Bergman’s Cries and Whispers played drive-ins in the ’70s, so there’s a lot of things you can show at a drive-in and there’s a lot of things that qualify as horror,” Briggs shared with ComicBook back in October of 2023. “But, usually, when we get those complaints, that’s people — that’s the ’80s, slasher guys, and that’s what they want and they don’t want to veer off too far from that. I don’t want to say they’re all stoners, but they’re watching the show under the influence of something and they can’t go into the deep, deep, deep dives, they can’t follow the deep, deep, deep dives, that we’re going deep on the more complicated movies. A lot of people take a lot of substances while they’re watching the show and so we might lose them in the second movie.”

The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon kicks off on August 30th at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder TV.

