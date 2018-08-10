Dinosaurs Debut in New ‘The Last Sharknado’ Teaser

The final installment in the Sharknado saga takes the series in an even more absurd direction than previously witnessed, with The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time introducing time travel into the mix. The new teaser trailer offers audiences hints of the Cretaceous carnage by letting dinosaurs run rampant. Check out the new teaser above before the film debuts on SYFY on August 19th.

Our hero Fin (Ian Ziering) has battled sharks all over the globe, but in this last installment he will tackle the final shark-tier — time travel. In the ending moments of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, Fin was seen wandering alone on Earth after it was destroyed. Now he must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all. Will Fin and the gang be able to set everything right and save the world once and for all? A production of The Asylum, The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante, based on an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, La Toya Jackson, Dee Snider, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Alaska, and Darrell Hammond are some of the stars joining Ziering and Tara Reid.

In the network’s early years, when it was still referred to as “Sci-Fi,” it procured the broadcast rights to cheap horror and science fiction B-movies, as they were more affordable than box office successes. The network cultivated a reputation for broadcasting a variety of campy films, establishing itself as a reliable source of ironic entertainment.

As the network grew, it began broadcasting original productions, delivering films like Ice Spiders, Supergator, and Sharktopus. In 2013, the network debuted Sharknado, a film about powerful tornados that sucked sharks up from the ocean and brought then inland. In more ways than one, the film was a perfect storm of an absurd narrative and social media sharing, with fans live-tweeting the experience and making the film a trending topic.

“They let us get away with murder with these movies, they really do,” director Ferrante shared at San Diego Comic-Con, while also noting that they decided to end the series because “we respected the material and we respected the audience” enough to call it quits.

When describing the franchise’s unexpected success, he reminded fans, “We got the chance to build a franchise out of chewing gum and duct tape.”

To celebrate the premiere of the final chapter, SYFY is celebrating “Sharknado Week,” which will include films like Deep Blue Sea 2, 6-Headed Shark Attack, and Nightmare Shark, building up to The Last Sharknado‘s debut.

“Sharknado Week” kicks off on August 12th.

