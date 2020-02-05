Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Debuting Monthly Letterpress Prints Beginning With The Lodge

As streaming platforms continue to be the preferred method for some audiences when it comes to watching movies, theaters regularly have to find new and inventive ways to encourage fans to head to the theater, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas launching a new campaign of delivering audiences unique letterpress posters celebrating a different exciting movie each month. Rather than merely being mass-produced pieces of promotional materials, each print features an artistic reimagining of the month’s film, which will include the details of the theater’s location, with all of the prints being crafted on an antique letterpress from 1937. The inaugural film for the letterpress series is The Lodge, which lands in select theaters on February 7th.

Per press release, “Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has begun production of a monthly series of limited edition posters for upcoming new releases and repertory screenings, all hand-printed on an 83-year-old letterpress. The first poster in the series was designed by Alan Hynes for The Lodge, the Sundance 2019 breakout set for release this February from NEON. Directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, The Lodge is a psychological horror masterpiece that stars Riley Keough, Alicia Silverstone, and Richard Armitage.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Lodge follows a family who retreat to their remote winter cabin over the holidays. When the father (Richard Armitage) is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan (IT‘s Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh) in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough). Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past.

“Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz stunning feature provided the perfect muse for Alan Hyne’s imagination to run wild,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO and founder Tim League shared. “We look forward to continuing the long-tradition tradition of hand-printed letterpress event posters in this monthly series.”

Last September, Alamo Drafthouse unveiled plans for The Press Room: a museum, letterpress print shop, bar, and event space that’s set to open this summer alongside Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan, with a second location in Orlando slated for the end of 2020. Since then, a functioning letterpress print shop has been constructed inside Alamo Drafthouse’s headquarters in Austin. The shop is currently printing from and inventorying over 60,000 vintage advertisement plates set to adorn the walls of The Press Room.

Fans can get The Lodge letterpress on these dates in the following locations:

February 7th:

Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn

Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles

February 14th

Alamo Drafthouse Austin – South Lamar

Alamo Drafthouse Austin – Lakeline

Alamo Drafthouse San Francisco

Alamo Drafthouse Denver – Sloans

Alamo Drafthouse Denver – Westminster

February 21st

Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh

Alamo Drafthouse San Antonio – Park North

Alamo Drafthouse San Antonio – Westlakes

Alamo Drafthouse New Braunfels

Alamo Drafthouse Katy

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock

Alamo Drafthouse El Paso

Alamo Drafthouse Kansas City

Alamo Drafthouse Springfield

Alamo Drafthouse Tempe

Alamo Drafthouse Gilbert

The Lodge lands in select theaters on February 7th.

Will you be grabbing one of these posters? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!