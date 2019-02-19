New ‘The Lost Boys’ Series Synopsis Surfaces Online

A new TV series based on the 1987 horror film The Lost Boys is being developed with a pilot going into production in March. Details about the film have emerged, per Production Weekly, revealing information about the series’ storyline.

The pilot is described, “After 25 years away from home, Lucy Emerson (who is at the end of her financial rope) returns home to the small California beach town of Santa Carla, to live with her father Frank and teach at the local high school. But Lucy either doesn’t know or doesn’t share the town’s big secret with her two sons, Michael and Sam: Santa Carla has a nest of vampires secreted inside the city limits, and they are getting hungrier by the day.”

These details fall in line with the plot of the movie, so it is unclear if this pilot will cover the events of that film, if the entire season will explore this narrative, or if this merely sets the stage for the series to then deviate from the source material.

A TV series based on the franchise has been in the works for years, with previous attempts to move forward with the concept stalling before production. Veronica Mars and iZombie creator Rob Thomas had previously been working on a project that was planned for seven seasons, taking the immortal characters throughout different decades to see their exploits unfold. That project would have depicted the first season taking place in the ’60s with subsequent seasons taking the characters to other points in time. With that approach seemingly stagnating, it’s unclear what the future holds for this new iteration.

Before the Twilight franchise or The Vampire Diaries, The Lost Boys depicted the sexy and dangerous lifestyles of vampires, inspiring a passionate following. Gary Dauberman, writer of IT and the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark?, is one of the film’s many champions.

“It’s such a fun, scary movie. I forgot how influential it was on me at the time when it came out. And then you watch it, and you go, Oh my god, so much of the stuff I love is all packed into this movie,” Dauberman shared with Entertainment Weekly. “The scares are scary, and when the humor is there it’s funny, but it provides this lightness to contrast against all that darkness.”

He added, “It makes the scares pop all the more. It could be made today with the same script and it would still fit in. But look at the cast! The cast is so f-cking cool, and they all were game for it.”

The cast of the original included Jason Patric, Keifer Sutherland, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Jami Gertz, and Dianne Weist.

Stay tuned for details on The Lost Boys TV series.

