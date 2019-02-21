‘The Lost Boys’ Pilot Adds ‘Teen Wolf’ Star and More to Cast, Earns ‘Twilight’ Director

The cast and crew of The CW‘s The Lost Boys pilot are beginning to take shape.

According to a new report from Deadline, Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Kiele Sanchez (Kingdom), Medalion Rahimi (Still Star-Crossed), and Dakota Shapiro (Valley of the Boom) have all been cast in lead roles in the pilot. The project is set to be a series adaptation of the beloved ’80s horror comedy of the same name. Twilight and Red Riding Hood director Catherine Hardwicke has been brought on to helm the pilot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pilot, which is written by Heather Mitchell, will follow a secret underworld of vampires in Santa Carla.

Sanchez will be playing Lucy, a mother still mourning the death of her husband who is forced to move back home to Santa Carla — something she’s dreaded since causing a town scandal 27 years ago, when she ditched her boyfriend to run off with another man. The role was originally played by Dianne Weist in the Lost Boys movie.

Posey will be playing Michael, Lucy’s oldest son whose plans to attend medical school were thrown off by the diagnosis that he shares the same genetic weakness that killed his father. The only thing that consoles him is the friendship he strikes up with a young woman who runs a concession stand on the Santa Carla boardwalk. The role was originally portrayed by Jason Patric.

Rahimi will play Stella, the aformentioned young woman who was played by Jami Gertz in the movie. Carefree and Californian, Stella has an immediate spark with Michael, but she’s not single: Her boyfriend is the sexy, dangerous and immortal vampire David. And now she’ll have to choose between the living and the undead.

Shapiro will play Kiefer Sutherland’s character, David, who is described as every inch a rock star, bad-boy vampire. The leader of a vampire gang, he’s wildly in love with Stella, who’s the only one who can control him.

The CW’s version of The Lost Boys has been in various stages of development since 2016, with iZombie‘s Rob Thomas initially developing the project as an anthology series. This new version will not serve as an anthology, but Thomas will still serve as an executive producer, alongside Heather Mitchell, Dan Etheridge, Mike Karz, and Bill Bindley.

This marks just one of five pilots that The CW has ordered for the upcoming season, alongside Batwoman, Nancy Drew, Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, and Jane the Virgin spinoff Jane the Novela.

Are you excited to see the cast of The Lost Boys TV series take shape? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!