The Munsters: Sheri Moon Zombie Offers Status Update on Rob Zombie's Reboot

✖

If you're hoping to see Rob Zombie's reboot of The Munsters anytime soon, you may just want to wait. Nearly a month after Zombie himself confirmed he was rebooting the project for Universal, Zombie's wife Sheri has given the first update on the film's status. Sharing a picture with a statue of Eddie Munster, Sheri Zombie revealed the crew was still in pre-production and actively scouting for locations to film the revival.

"Seeing folks ask when a trailer is coming out," Moon Zombie shared on her Facebook page. "The film is in pre-production, currently being location scouted so nothing to show for a while yet."

News of Zombie's reboot first came earlier this year when Murphy's Multiverse reported the film was in active development. At the time, it was reported Sheri Moon Zombie would play Lilly Munster while frequent Zombie collaborator Jeff Daniel Phillips would play her on-screen husband Herman.

"Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true!" Zombie wrote on Instagram last month. "My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress."

Zombie is a self-proclaimed life-long fan of the classic property, and it's unclear yet what direction his take on the family will go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial)

The latest The Munsters reboot falls perfectly in line with Universal's new strategy for the company's legendary horror-based library. After the studio's Dark Universe flopped a few years ago, it pivoted to self-contained movies that leave little to no hope of crossovers or interconnectivity. The latest such standalone, The Invisible Man, debuted to rave reviews from critics.

"Well, I'll say this, I never — [producer] Jason [Bum] knows this about me — I never think about sequels when I'm making a film because it's so hard to make one good movie, so I feel like it's an impossible task to start thinking about what it's going to spin off into," Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell previously shared with ComicBook.com regarding the potential for a sequel. "And I have made movies that have spawned many sequels, writing the first Saw movie, and Insidious, so probably, to the viewer, it may seem like I'm thinking in terms of franchises, but I never am. Ever, ever, ever. And this is that. So, I don't know, but I know that Jason wants to know where it's going."