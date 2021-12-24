Rob Zombie Wishes The Munsters Fans a Scary Christmas With New Cast Photo

Rob Zombie films are often some of the most anticipated horror outings among genre fans, but even with all that excitement, Zombie doesn’t keep those adventures a secret, as he often offers a variety of teases of those projects on his social media channels. That trend continues with his take on The Munsters, with Zombie taking to Instagram to wish fans a “scary Christmas” with a photo of the cast of the project in their iconic costumes. While this isn’t the first tease fans have gotten of the project, it’s one of the best looks yet we’ve gotten of all the characters in their signature garb. The Munsters doesn’t yet have a release date.

“From all of us down at 1313 Mockingbird Lane we wish you a scary Christmas,” Zombie captioned the photo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to teasing fans with looks at the project, another trend Zombie is embracing is the casting of regular collaborators, with this new film starring Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as “The Count,” also known as Grandpa Munster. Earlier this month, Zombie also confirmed that Sylvester McCoy had been cast as Igor, the Munster family’s faithful servant.

While there’s a number of familiar elements that audiences can expect to be featured in the upcoming film, fans are curious about how Zombie’s more aggressive filmmaking style will translate to adapting a relatively family-friendly sitcom into a feature film. Zombie has shown his sense of humor in all of his films, though that is often paired with grim and gruesome violence.

Despite some fans being perplexed at how Zombie secured the gig, star Roebuck previously detailed why the filmmaker was the perfect choice for the project.

“There’s not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie,” Roebuck shared with Horror Geek Life. “It’s gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn’t just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He’s a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I’ve written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that’s what I think of her talent. I think she’s terrific and I absolutely love working with her.”

He continued, “I really hope audiences walk away feeling entertained and laughing. That’s all we really hope for making any movie, well, unless it’s a drama. If all goes well and people really like, maybe we’ll get the chance to do it again. I just hope people realize that they’ll have a whole new version of The Munsters that can live and co-exist side-by-side with the original version of The Munsters. No one wants to replace it, we all love it so much. We just want to shine a spotlight on it with our approach which I think is the best way to look at it.”

Stay tuned for details on The Munsters.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.