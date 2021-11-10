Rob Zombie Confirms The Munsters Officially Shooting, Offers Tease of Logo

After months of teases and hints from filmmaker Rob Zombie about reviving the iconic The Munsters TV series as a movie, Zombie recently took to Instagram to confirm that filming was officially underway, while also offering a glimpse at what we could assume to be the film’s official logo. As with many of his films, Zombie makes sure to keep his fans updated on progress, offering glimpses at such projects on a regular basis, leaving both Zombie and The Munsters fans sure to keep their eyes on his social media accounts to get further looks at the project in the coming weeks and months.

“A view of my chair in front of the monitors,” Zombie captioned the photo. The logo itself closely resembles that of the original TV series, with the added details of spider webs stretching across specific letters in the title.

In the months that Zombie has been hinting at the project, fans have speculated about who would take on the iconic roles, given his tendency to collaborate with a regular roster of actors. Last month, Zombie took to Instagram to confirm the cast with a photo of the performers in their on-screen outfits, which features Sherri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as “The Count.” Despite being called “The Count,” it’s assumed that Roebuck is playing some version of Grandpa Munster.

Ever since Zombie made his directorial debut back in 2003 with House of 1000 Corpses, Zombie has delivered audiences gruesome and disturbing narratives, which also include a fair amount of humor. What many fans are speculating about is just what tone this new The Munsters will take, as it’s assumed it won’t be an R-rated adventure, instead channeling his sillier side in hopes of capturing the spirit of the original sitcom.

While there have been a variety of interpretations of the Munsters characters over the years, the defining project was the TV series that ran from 1966 to 1968. In 1988, fans were given The Munsters Today, a slightly more contemporary interpretation of the concept, while in 2012, a revival was attempted entitled “Mockingbird Lane,” the name of the street on which the characters live. Despite coming from Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller, the attempted revival only scored a pilot, which was never picked up.

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming reboot of The Munsters.

