The Nun 2 Reportedly Scores Director With Franchise Veteran

The Conjuring fans were given an exciting update earlier this week with the reveal that The Nun 2 is officially being developed at Warner Bros., with Bloody Disgusting adding more excitement to the upcoming project as they reveal that Michael Chaves has been tapped to helm the project. While it's unknown when the project will move forward or land in theaters, there are currently no other confirmed spinoffs from The Conjuring that have been announced, leading fans to assume it would be the next entry to land in theaters. The 2017 The Nun served as a spinoff from The Conjuring 2.

The Conjuring franchise kicked off in 2013, which has earned multiple spinoffs and sequels. The most notable of these spinoffs is a trilogy of Annabelle films, the most recent of which being 2019's Annabelle Comes Home. Chaves made his debut in the franchise with The Curse of La Llorona, a project which wasn't billed as being connected to the Conjuring franchise, other than sharing some filmmakers. Following that film, franchise creator James Wan tapped Chaves to helm the third entry in the proper Conjuring series with last year's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Chaves was already the first director to jump from one narrative spinoff to another, as he adds yet another spin-off series to his name by joining The Nun. While the 2017 film was directed by Corin Hardy, Chaves did also work on that film.

The diverse nature of scares that The Conjuring franchise has offered audiences means there's scares for all sensibilities, though what makes The Nun interesting is that, while it has the lowest critical scores of any installment in the series, it has the highest global box office, including it surpassing entries in the proper Conjuring series.

Prior to the recent confirmation of the project, star of The Nun Taissa Farmiga weighed in on a possible sequel earlier this year.

"There have definitely been whisperings and talks in the last year," Farmiga shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "But the pandemic has obviously affected everything including filming and such. So I heard mentions of it back in the fall, maybe, and there were talks of potentially trying to see what my availability was. But I also haven't seen a script. So I haven't heard anything definitive or anyone say, 'Hey, this is going.' So I don't know, but I would love to go back and visit Sister Irene. It's been years."

