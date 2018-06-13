Poster and First ‘The Nun’ Image Debut Ahead of Teaser Release

Heading to theaters this fall is The Nun, the latest film in the series of horror films inspired by The Conjuring franchise, which just got an all-new poster. Check out the poster below ahead of the teaser that is expected to debut later this week, with the film landing in theaters on September 7th.

“When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate,” the film’s synopsis reads. “Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

Taissa Farmiga stars in the film, with Empire debuting our first look at her character, Sister Irene.

While the photo doesn’t offer much insight into the film, director Corin Hardy shared some details about what to expect to Empire.

“The period and the setting and the scope of it hark back to really classic, old-school, scarlet-blooded horror films,” Hardy pointed out. “And I loved that the story was a character-driven mystery as well as a scary horror movie.”

The film’s writer, Gary Dauberman, previously echoed those sentiments about what set this film apart from other films in the franchise.

“When [The Conjuring director] James [Wan] and I sat down, and we talked story, we wanted [it] to be a little bit more of a mission-based movie,” Dauberman revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “We wanted to give a little bit of an action-adventure flavor to it, rather than just someone moving into a house and something creepy happens.”

The Conjuring franchise debuted in 2013, which went on to inspire a sequel and two spin-off films, Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation. The Nun is inspired by the horrifying entity from The Conjuring 2 which plagued Lorraine Warren, with Universal Pictures reportedly developing a film based off the Crooked Man entity that also appeared in that installment.

Next summer will see the debut of a third Annabelle film, which lands in theaters on July 3rd. A third Conjuring film is also reportedly still being developed.

The Nun hits theaters on September 7th.

