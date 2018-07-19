‘The Nun’ Official Poster Released

Ahead of an expected major presence at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, the third spinoff from The Conjuring franchise, The Nun, got an all-new poster and creepy emoji on Twitter. Check out the poster below for the film that hits theaters on September 7th.

Check out the new poster for #TheNun, in theaters September 7. pic.twitter.com/NBeJHWiZqE — The Nun (@thenunmovie) July 18, 2018

“When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate,” the film’s synopsis reads. “Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

The new poster depicts a burnt image of Taissa Farmiga‘s Sister Irene with the horrifying image of a demonic nun, which debuted in The Conjuring 2 and tormented Lorraine Warren.

The original The Conjuring came from director James Wan, who previously gave audiences films like Saw and Insidious. His adaptation of real-life investigations from Ed and Lorraine Warren was a massive success, resulting in the establishment of a shared universe of horrifying tales. The series inspired two Annabelle films, with a third on the way next summer, based on the haunted doll featured in the movie.

In addition to The Nun, The Conjuring 2 reportedly inspired a Crooked Man film, based on another one of that chapter’s terrifying presences. It can get difficult keeping track of the various entries in the franchise, with The Nun writer Gary Dauberman attempting to explain what audiences can expect from this upcoming film and what makes it different from the previous for entries in the series.

“When James [Wan] and I sat down, and we talked story, we wanted [it] to be a little bit more of a mission-based movie,” Dauberman revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “We wanted to give a little bit of an action-adventure flavor to it, rather than just someone moving into a house and something creepy happens.”

The Nun will be featured this weekend at a panel by Warner Bros., which could result in a new trailer debuting. Stay tuned for details about the film before it hits theaters on September 7th.

