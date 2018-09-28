What’s Next for ‘The Conjuring’ After ‘The Nun’?

Now that The Nun is frightening audiences in theaters, fans can see the latest piece of The Conjuring universe and learn how it fits into the growing paranormal movie franchise.

The movie has major implications for the lives of Lorraine and Ed Warren (the fictional versions, at least) and ties all the way back to the first film in the series. But how does it set up the future movies, and is it possible that it sets up The Conjuring 3?

Warning: Minor spoilers for The Nun below.

Unfortunately, we don’t really know at this point what is happening with The Conjuring 3, so it’s difficult to predict how this film could possibly feed into that movie’s plot. The Nun is actually more of a prequel, directly setting up the events seen in both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2.

But we do know the next film on the docket will be the next Annabelle movie, the third film in that series, the fourth spinoff, and the sixth film overall in the franchise.

Annabelle 3 will actually be a sequel to The Conjuring films, taking place after the events of the first movie and likely after the second movie as well. Writer and director Gary Dauberman recently spoke with /Film about the next movie.

“It’s set in the Warrens’ house,” Dauberman said. “It’s what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room. Much like Swamp Thing, what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room and how she affects her environment.”

For those who need a refresher, Annabelle is a possessed doll who comes into the Warrens possessions after they stop her from haunting an apartment. The Warrens then place her in their artifact room, which contains all of the other items they’ve obtained in their investigations and exorcisms.

The Conjuring director and franchise producer James Wan also teased the film, making a rather surprising comparison that might shock horror fans.

“Annabelle basically activates all the other haunted artifacts in that room,” Wan said at San Diego Comic-Con. “So, it’s basically A Night at the Museum, with Annabelle!”

It seems like the next film will pick up after the events of the first Conjuring movie, with Annabelle targeting the Warren’s daughter.

“I’m still finalizing the script, but it really picks up with the Warrens bringing Annabelle to the place where it can really no longer wreak havoc, which is their artifact room,” Dauberman previously said. “But, of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there. And she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that’s the set-up.”

Annabelle 3 is scheduled to premiere in theaters next summer.

The Nun is now playing.