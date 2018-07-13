‘The Originals’ Series Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for the series finale of The Originals, coming to the network on August 1.

The episode, titled “When the Saints Go Marching In,” will air Wednesday, August 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following the second episode of Kristin Kreuk’s CBC series Burden of Truth, which makes its U.S. debut the week before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When the Saints Go Marching In” was written by Jeffrey Lieber from a story by Julie Plec. Lance Anderson directed the episode.

You can see the official synopsis below.

“When the Saints Go Marching In”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ALWAYS AND FOREVER — Intent on saving Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) life, Klaus’ (Joseph Morgan) plan will change the lives of the Mikaelson family forever. Daniel Gillies, Charles Michael Davis, Riley Voelkel and Yusuf Gatewood also star.

The Originals launched in 2013 as a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries. the series follows vampire-werewolf hybrid Klaus Mikaelson as he and his family become embroiled in the supernatural politics of New Orleans.

The Originals may be over, but Plec and the Mikaelsons are not done yet: next season, The CW has ordered Legacies, another spinoff. Continuing the tradition of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies is the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, according to the official synopsis. Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson; Alaric Saltzman’s twins, Lizzie and Josie Saltzman; and other young adults come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses. Will these young witches, vampires and werewolves become the heroes they want to be — or the villains they were born to be?