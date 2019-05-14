HBO Offers First Tease of Stephen King’s The Outsider

On a seemingly weekly basis, a new adaptation of one of Stephen King‘s stories gets announced as having an adaptation. One of the more high profile adaptations on the way is IT CHAPTER TWO, which hits theaters in September, though even the most die-hard fans have lost track of what other adaptations to look out for. While some fans might be looking towards the big screen for these adaptations, HBO is delivering an adaptation of his 2018 novel The Outsider in the form of a TV series. An official release date has yet to be confirmed, the above promotional video offers our first glimpse at Jason Bateman and Ben Mendelsohn in the series.

In the novel, “An eleven-year-old boy’s violated corpse is found in a town park. Eyewitnesses and fingerprints point unmistakably to one of Flint City’s most popular citizens. He is Terry Maitland, Little League coach, English teacher, husband, and father of two girls. Detective Ralph Anderson, whose son Maitland once coached, orders a quick and very public arrest. Maitland has an alibi, but Anderson and the district attorney soon add DNA evidence to go with the fingerprints and witnesses. Their case seems ironclad.”

“As the investigation expands and horrifying answers begin to emerge, King’s propulsive story kicks into high gear, generating strong tension and almost unbearable suspense. Terry Maitland seems like a nice guy, but is he wearing another face? When the answer comes, it will shock you as only Stephen King can.”

The cast also inckudes Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale), Bill Camp (The Looming Tower), Mare Winningham (George Wallace), Paddy Considine (The Ferryman), Julianne Nicholson (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders), Yul Vázquez (I Am the Night), Jeremy Bobb (The Knick), and Marc Menchaca (Ozark) join the cast as regulars, while Hettienne Park (Hannibal) and Michael Esper (Trust) are confirmed as recurring performers.

The series comes from Richard Price, who has previously written for The Night Of and The Wire, which will ensure that The Outsider will offer audiences a compelling tale of murder and intrigue.

