‘The Predator’ IMAX Poster Promises a Bigger Hunt

Director Shane Black has gone all in on his relaunch film The Predator, aiming to take the human-hunting killing machine to new heights.

The brand new IMAX poster hints at Black’s ambitions for the Predator franchise, promising higher stakes for the franchise’s return to movie theaters. Take a look at the new poster below:

The new poster, courtesy of Collider, is very much embracing the classic aesthetic from the original films, even in the marketing.

The final trailer for The Predator just released, showing all of the violence, intensity, and humor that made Arnold Schwarzenegger’s and Danny Glover’s installments beloved by fans.

Actor Thomas Jane previously spoke about the film during an interview with Shadow Nation, teasing the movie’s plot.

We play these veterans from like Afghanistan, Iraq war or whatever…. and we all get arrested and get thrown onto the bus to go down to the hospital and they throw this other guy on the bus too… And he’s a guy they’ve actually marked to kill him because he’s seen a UFO, he’s seen the Predator ships come down so they lock him up and throw him in with us lunatics,” Jane revealed. “They’re going to take that bus, drive it down to a ditch and shoot us all just to get rid of this one guy. But, of course, we take the bus over and we’re all like ‘f–k that man, let’s go kill these f–king Predators ourselves’ and we’re just crazy enough to believe that this guy really did see a UFO and there’s these aliens out there.”

Director Shane Black had some reservations about committing to the project, but ultimately decided that it was the perfect film to tackle after Iron Man 3 and The Nice Guys.

“Predator number one was a piece of pure pulp, right? It incorporated the Rambo phase and the science fiction, aliens craze of the ’80s and a wink and nod to the ideas that these are larger-than-life characters with big muscles and impossible guns,” Black said to The Rundown. “It was just the most purely, pop-art shape you could conceive of in the best…the ’80s knew how to do that. I thought it would be so much fun in this CG-infested world, to go back and try to make a shape that’s pure like that. That’s sort of a love letter, as best we can, to the original, and we agreed that would be a fun thing to do.”

Fans will get to see The Predator later this month when it premieres on September 14th.