‘The Predator’ Director Offers Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Reshoots

Between release date delays and reshoots, it’s easy to forget that The Predator is on its way, with the film’s current release date being September 14th. Possibly to get fans excited about the new chapter in the sci-fi franchise, director Shane Black posted a photo of the jungle, which may or may not feature a glimpse of the titular alien.

A key component of the Predator is that he wears armor that can almost completely cloak him in invisibility, allowing him to blend into any background. You might have to stare at the above photo until your eyes start to hurt if you hope to discover the villain, as we never located anything that gave away a look at the creature.

Black isn’t the first person to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the film, as star Sterling K. Brown offered a brief video on his Facebook account last week.

In the brief clip, Brown addresses co-writer Fred Dekker while co-stars Olivia Munn and Keegan Michael-Key also make brief appearances. Other co-stars also appear, yet due to the poor lighting of the video, it’s difficult to identify who appears in the frame.

Thomas Jane, Boyd Holbrook, Edward James-Olmos, Trevante Rhodes, Augusto Aguilera, Alfie Allen, and Yvonne Strahovski also star in the film.

Fans were given another update last week, as Dekker shared a photo from the set of the reshoots and also teased fans that they can expect to see footage from the film soon. A brief follow-up conversation alerted fans to The Predator undergoing 3D conversion for its release.

This film promises it won’t merely be a retread of familiar elements being thrown together, as Black had told Entertainment Weekly the new film will be a massive event.

“Fox has been in the habit of making one of these Predator movies every couple years, and they put them out for a limited budget that kind of guaranteed return, but they’re not really something that’s an event,” Black confessed. “I want to try to get back to that. Because there was a freshness, I think, to the first one…it was special then, and I want to get back to trying to reinvent it in the sort of way that it acquires that event feel that makes people want to treat it like a big movie.”

You can see The Predator when it hits theaters on September 14th.

