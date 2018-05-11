‘The Predator’ Trailer Released Online

The moment Predator fans have been waiting for is finally here! After months of waiting and speculating, the debut trailer for The Predator has finally been released online. It has everything you could want in a Predator trailer, including some amazing shots of it in action.

20th Century Fox unveiled the trailer just in time for one of its biggest movie releases of the year, Deadpool 2, which hits theaters on May 18th. You can watch the full trailer for The Predator in the video above!

Shane Black is taking over the franchise with a new iteration of the popular story, which is set in a more suburban location, as opposed to the classic jungle locale of the other films. The first footage from this new Predator installment was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, but the trailer is the first time anything from the movie has been screened by the public.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows:

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

The Predator is set to hit theaters on September 14th. The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblay, Yvonne Strahovski, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen, Trevante Rhodes, and Edward James Olmos.