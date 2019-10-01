The Simpsons Reveals Synopsis for This Year’s Treehouse of Horror

Details about this year’s installment of “Treehouse of Horror” on The Simpsons have been revealed, hinting at the hilarity fans can expect when the Halloween-themed episode airs on October 20th. With the animated sitcom being one of the longest-running TV series in history, that means its annual “Treehouse of Horror” episodes are also one of its longest-running traditions, with the first installment debuting in the series’ sophomore season. Throughout that history, the series could only embrace so many terrifying tales, with seasons in recent years using the event to offer parodies of famous films and TV series. Keeping in line with its episodic title tradition, this year’s entry is titled “Treehouse of Horror XXX.”

In the upcoming episode, “Milhouse is trapped in another dimension; dead Homer’s spirit tries some new bodies on for size; Selma finds love in an unlikely place.”

Earlier this summer, fans learned at San Diego Comic-Con that the upcoming episode would parody Stranger Things, drawing on elements from all three seasons of the Netflix program. The segment was also screened during a panel, featuring Millhouse as Will Byers being dragged into a different form of the Upside Down, referred to as the “Over Under.” The segment reportedly featured references to the series’ narrative, tone, music, and even overt product placement. The segment even included a reference to the Starcout Mall, which debuted in Season Three of the series earlier this month.

What makes this year’s special even more exciting is that “Treehouse of Horror XXX” will be the 666th episode of The Simpsons.

Stranger Things debuted in 2016, with its blend of horror, sci-fi, and adventure quickly connecting with fans. Additionally, the series’ embrace of all things ’80s struck a specific nostalgic nerve with audiences, growing its following even further. After the third season of the series debuted, Netflix revealed that it had set a new record for the service, being streamed by 40.7 million subscribers within its first four days, eclipsing all other viewing numbers for the first four days of a new season.

In the third season, it’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed that the series was renewed for a fourth season.

Tune in to The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror XXX” on October 20th.

