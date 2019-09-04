Stephen King Teases the New Ending He’s Writing for The Stand Adaptation

Stephen King confirmed earlier this summer that the upcoming adaptation of The Stand for CBS All Access would feature an all-new ending he wrote that would add to the book’s finale, with the author recently hinting that what he wrote will elaborate on Stu and Frannie’s journey. These new details likely won’t have a major impact on the events of the overall narrative, though it will likely help set the record straight on the characters’ future after the novel concluded. According to King, this quasi-epilogue won’t only be an exciting reason to check out the new adaptation, but will also satisfy his creative interest in telling more about those characters’ journeys.

“Had it for years,” King shared with The New York Times about the new ending. “I always wanted to find out what happened to Stu and Frannie when they went back.”

The Stand is Stephen King‘s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, and Henry Zaga will star in the series, which comes from showrunner Josh Boone.

Following confirmation of the cast, King took to Twitter to admit, “The script for that final episode is written. I was glad Josh Boone gave me the chance, because that final story has been in my mind for 30 years.”

In the original novel, Stu and Frannie have a child together, with the community nervous about whether or not the child can survive the superflu and prove that there’s hope for humanity. Luckily, the child survives, yet Stu and Fran are left wondering if humanity can ultimately identify their failings and move forward as a species, concluding the journey on an ambiguous note.

An expanded version of the novel, billed as the “Complete and Uncut Edition,” includes more details about our heroes, with Stu and Frannie heading to a small town in Maine. This edition also includes the tease that Randall Flagg survived the effects of an atomic bomb, with a new civilization worshipping him as a deity. It’s unclear if the new adaptation will include that fate for Flagg.

