‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Gets an Extended Trailer

Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone makes its debut on CBS All Access on Monday with the series debuting two episodes for the anthology series. Now, ahead of that eagerly-anticipated debut, CBS All Access has released a new, extended trailer for The Twilight Zone offering what might be the best look yet at the chilling, twisted, and disturbing tales of the series.

The Twilight Zone stars Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun. The series reboots Rod Serling’s original which debuted in 1959 and ran through 1964 with various reimaginings of the property making their debut in 1985 and 2002 as well as a feature film adaptation in 1983.

The series will kick off with two episodes on April 1, “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet” and “The Comedian”, the former of which is a fresh take on the classic “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” episode from the original series. That iconic episode starred William Shatner as a man who had just recently been released from a sanitarium after having been treated for a nervous breakdown. On his flight, the man observes a mysterious creature on the wing of the plane but no one else on board notices it. Hoping to confront the monster, the man eventually opens the plane’s emergency hatch, but is subdued and ultimately re-committed to a mental intuition upon landing. However, in the episode’s final moments it’s revealed that the plane does in fact have damage to its wing, meaning that the man wasn’t imagining the threat at all.

A key component of The Twilight Zone is that it would regularly include a moral, with each episode’s hero coming to a surprising revelation by the end of their journey. Jordan Peele‘s breakout success was the sketch series Key and Peele, before moving on to writing and directing features films like Get Out. This film became a major cultural sensation, as it not only delivered viewers a thrilling tale, but also used the genre to shine a light on social issues in new ways.

Despite Peele seeming like a perfect fit for the series, he was initially apprehensive about taking on the project.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously shared with Variety. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

The other call came from producing partner Simon Kinberg.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele admitted. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

The Twilight Zone debuts on CBS All Access on April 1st.

