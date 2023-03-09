The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd Announced by History Channel

Ghostbusters co-creator, and noted believer in the paranormal, Dan Aykroyd is about to get his own series exploring "The UnBelievable." The HISTORY Channel has announced they've greenlight a ten-episode first season for "The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" (currently its working title), with one-hour episodes that "will reveal the 'Who?' 'Why?' and 'How?' surrounding some of human history's most extraordinary and astonishing tales." Aykroyd will host the series which will feature "dynamic visuals, archival images, and expert interviews" while telling "100% true" stories including "a 440- pound Syrian bear turned military soldier to a man who survived being shot through the head with a 43- inch iron bar."

"In my life's journey I have found that everyone loves logic defying stories. And, in this series we will be laying out a range of the most unusual tales ever known," Aykroyd said in a statement. "As a long time, avid watcher of The HISTORY Channel, I am excited to partner with their superb research staff and excellent program makers to present human history's 100% true jaw-dropping mindblowers. 'The UnBelievable' promises to be stimulating and entertaining television."

"Some of the most peculiar people and unusual things that ever existed in history occurred right in our own backyard, and The HISTORY Channel is thrilled to have Dan Aykroyd at the helm to help bring these stories to life," added Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY Channel. "We can't wait for viewers to go on this exploratory journey and see firsthand how truth is often much stranger than fiction."

As fans of the former Saturday Night Live favorite may know, Aykroyd has been very vocal about his passionate belief in "spiritualism" and the paranormal. Just last year he served as the narrator for Paranormal Hotel on Travel Channel, documenting alleged haunted locations around the world.

In a 2003 interview with The Guardian, wherein Aykroyd admitted to being "steeped" in "spiritualist writings" that belonged to his great-grandfather, he was asked if he believed in ghosts, replying: "Hell, yeah. Absolutely. Don't you? You're from the isle of ghosts and, as you know, there are ghosts walking around all over the place over there. Loads of people have seen them, heard a voice or felt the cold temperature. I believe that they are between here and there, that they exist between the fourth and the fifth dimension and that they visit us frequently."