David Duchovny Addresses if ‘The X-Files’ Will Return

Last year’s The X-Files revival season was billed as its final season, largely due to Gillian Anderson revealing that she was done playing Dana Scully. Her co-star David Duchovny recently revealed that he’s still in the dark about whether the series has any sort of future.

“It seems like it was set up, like most television shows,” Duchovny shared with This Morning when asked about the open-ended nature of the series finale. “I know nothing. I could lie to you and make it up.”

Series creator Chris Carter’s thoughts on the matter seem to imply that, even if the franchise doesn’t continue as a TV series, it could continue in another medium.

“I think that certainly The X-Files has more life in it, there are more stories to tell, with Gillian or without,” Carter shared with Digital Spy. “I’m sorry to see her go, I’ve never actually considered doing this show without her, so is this the end? It’s the end of something, I don’t know if it’s the beginning of something new. But certainly we will have to all put our heads together and figure out where to go from here.”

When Gillian Anderson confirmed she wouldn’t be returning to the franchise, the news came as a disappointment, but Carter didn’t seem surprised, given that the series began 25 years ago.

“I wasn’t aware when she announced it that she was going to say it, although for quite a while I’ve wondered how long David [Duchovny] and Gillian really wanted to do this show after doing it for 25 years,” Carter confessed. “They’ve played these characters, considering all the material that ended up on the cutting room floor, for probably 6-7,000 hours of their lives. That’s a whole lot of time and so considering that and considering that they’re still relatively young folk, I’m sure they have other things they want to do.”

