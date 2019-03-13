Rob Zombie Reveals New Look at Otis in ‘Three From Hell’

As fans wait for our first official look at Three From Hell, filmmaker Rob Zombie continues to tease us with behind-the-scenes looks at the sequel. Zombie’s recent tease gives us a look at Bill Moseley‘s Otis Driftwood behind bars.

Zombie added the caption, “Otis may be spending his days behind bars but at least he’s still got his music.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming film concludes a trilogy that launched in 2003 with House of 1000 Corpses. That film focused on a family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. The next film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis and his cohorts Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

In addition to these returning cast members, Zombie is bringing in a number of impressive actors in supporting roles, including some familiar faces who have previously collaborated with the filmmaker.

Previously announced supporting stars include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

Despite some of the performers having appeared in previous Zombie projects, the filmmaker promised the new film will deliver plenty of surprises.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” Zombie shared in Metal Hammer. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

How the end of Devil’s Rejects ties into the new film, however, is yet to be discovered. Also in Metal Hammer, Moseley teased that he aims to keep details of the upcoming project a secret, most notably the specifics of how the characters survived.

“I can’t say anything, it’s top secret,” Moseley joked. “It looks like we are driving towards the blazing guns of the sheriff’s department and that’s the end… but we’re back! It makes sense to come back now [that] we’re entering a golden age of horror with the success of The Nun.”

Stay tuned for details on Three From Hell, which is expected to debut later this year.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!