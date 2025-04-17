7 Must-See TV Shows If You Loved Netflix’s Black Mirror

Since 2011, Black Mirror has been blowing minds. The Netflix anthology series created by Charlie Brooker has snagged 9 Emmys and become one of the platform’s all-time favorites, with each season hitting closer and closer to what we’re actually living through. If you’ve already watched it all and your mind is still reeling, your heart’s still racing, and you’re second-guessing everything about your relationship with technology, you’re definitely not the only one. With its provocative themes, anxiety-triggering plots, and wild twists, the show always leaves a gap that’s hard to fill once you’ve hit the last episode – but not impossible.

The good news? There are other series out there that also know how to mess with your head, dive into dystopias, and explore the darker sides of humanity. Here are seven shows you’ve got to check out if you’re already feeling a little orphaned after Black Mirror.

The Twilight Zone

A reference point for Brooker when he created Black Mirror, The Twilight Zone (1959) is a TV classic, offering a similar experience of provocative plots that challenge your perceptions and even the limits of reality. As one of the originals in the anthology format, the show features stories of sci-fi, suspense, and even fantasy. Each episode tells a unique tale that often includes plot twists and, just like Black Mirror, forces you to reflect deeply on the human condition. The main difference might be the theme, as The Twilight Zone leans heavily on the paranormal and supernatural, exploring a much different cultural context since it was set in a different era.

A 2019 remake of The Twilight Zone even inspired some very famous episodes of Netflix’s Black Mirror. It’s easy to spot similarities between the two, and if you’re familiar with episodes like “USS Callister” and “Fifteen Million Merits,” you’ll quickly notice their counterparts in The Twilight Zone. It’s a great pick for fans who want to watch something that feels as close as possible to what they’ve experienced on Netflix.

The Twilight Zone (1959) is available to stream on Paramount+.

Dark

Many will remember Dark (2017) as it quickly gained worldwide attention for its completely confusing, mind-blowing, and addictive plot. The thriller takes place in the town of Winden, Germany, where the disappearance of two children reveals secrets involving four families: Kahnwald, Nielsen, Doppler, and Tiedemann. As the investigation moves forward, connections are uncovered between the disappearances and events that took place 33 years ago, opening up a mysterious time loop. These discoveries begin to challenge the understanding of time, relationships, and human existence – a theme that’s well explored in Black Mirror.

The series has a highly well-constructed story with arcs that come together perfectly (even though it may seem impossible at first glance). The tone of Dark is essentially what we see in many episodes of Brooker’s show, always pushing the viewer to engage and reflect. The only difference is that it demands a lot more attention to detail in order to fully grasp the meaning behind everything. For those looking for total immersion, this is an excellent choice.

Dark is available to stream on Netflix.

Love, Death + Robots

Are you a fan of David Fincher or Tim Miller? They’re the creators of a series that’s very similar to Black Mirror. With its anthological format, Love, Death + Robots already gives a lot away with its title. The series dives into themes like love, death, technology, and (above all) the absurd, with the twist of using various animation styles from stylized 2D to hyper-realistic 3D. Mixing sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and black comedy in its stories, this series could easily be considered an experimental version of Black Mirror, mainly because it’s more graphic and surreal.

Also, Love, Death + Robots stands out as a very particular production in that its episodes are all no longer than 20 minutes. It’s the perfect show for those who want to be impacted and are curious about life’s deeper issues, without getting bogged down in a plot that requires a lot of investment. Like Black Mirror, it focuses heavily on topics like AI, technological dystopias, and the ethical dilemmas that arise from them. You’re definitely going to be challenged.

Love, Death + Robots is available to stream on Netflix.

Severance

One of the most famous series today is also one that fans of Black Mirror will love, as it dives deep into psychological suspense and sci-fi. Severance (2022) follows the life of Mark Scout (Adam Scott), an employee at the mysterious Lumon Industries who undergoes a procedure that surgically divides his memories between his work and personal life. At work, he has no recollection of his life outside; outside of work, he doesn’t remember what he does at the company – creating two distinct versions of himself. It’s basically the kind of premise that makes you think, “That’s so Black Mirror.”

The series explores everything from the psychological and ethical consequences of this split to identity, free will, and, above all, control. Severance has earned several Emmy nominations and captured audiences with its constant atmosphere of tension. The narrative is meticulously crafted, full of symbols, visual cues, and subtle twists, making it ideal for those who love to theorize. Besides, it was partly inspired by the Black Mirror episode “White Christmas,” so for those looking for a new obsession with the same critical and unsettling spirit, it is definitely a must-watch.

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Years and Years

Years and Years carries the spirit of Black Mirror and, in some ways, it might feel like what the series would look like if it had a serialized format. A sci-fi and drama mini-series, the plot follows the lives of the Lyons family from Manchester, spanning from 2019 to 2034. Over this period, they face a range of political, technological, and social transformations, including the rise of a controversial celebrity who becomes a polarizing political figure. You get attached to the characters because you experience everything through their eyes, but you also reflect on major issues like climate change, economic crises, and technological advancements – it’s a portrait of real life.

While Black Mirror focuses heavily on the consequences of modern inventions, Years and Years dives into different types of details with more depth. It offers a fresh perspective, but one that is equally chilling because it’s so close to the present day. If you’re looking for an emotionally-engaging experience that forces you to question the impact of current decisions on the near future, this is definitely a series you should check out.

Years and Years is available to stream on Max.

Maniac

Some episodes of Black Mirror, such as “Playtest,” “White Bear,” or “Men Against Fire” explore the idea of mental experiments and the intersection between technology and psychology; Maniac (2018) dives into these themes as well. This sci-fi drama miniseries follows Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers who take part in a pharmaceutical experiment in New York. The study promises to solve all participants’ mental issues through a sequence of pills that lead them to hallucinogenic experiences in alternate realities. As the experiment progresses, we get a glimpse of the characters’ personal traumas and encounter different versions of themselves in very surreal, mind-bending worlds.

What are the limits of the human mind? That’s the question Maniac tackles with a non-linear narrative and a unique aesthetic that creates an immersive, playful, and introspective atmosphere. Much like Black Mirror, the show touches on very specific themes, like the search for artificial happiness and the dangers of becoming too dependent on technology. It’s a bolder choice and less direct than Brooker’s series, but it’s an excellent pick if you’re looking for something more complex and thought-provoking.

Maniac is available to stream on Netflix.

Humans

One of the recurring themes in Black Mirror is the impact of AI and robots on society – a reality that’s already beginning to unfold. But what would that look like in everyday life? Humans (2015) is a sci-fi series set in an alternative present where Synths (realistic humanoid robots) have become a common part of homes and workplaces. The plot follows the Hawkins family, who acquire a Synth named Anita (Gemma Chan). In doing so, they unknowingly trigger a series of events that naturally raise questions about the boundaries between humans and machines. Can Synths develop their own consciousness?

There’s not much mystery or complexity in the traditional sense here. Instead, Humans delves into the daily life and relationships with technology as a living entity, making it the kind of show that encourages you to reflect on what you’d do in similar circumstances. The focus is on coexistence, while Black Mirror allows room for exploration of a variety of technologies in diverse scenarios. This is a series that shows you both sides of the same coin, and at times, it might even make you empathize with the robots, challenging you to rethink what it means to be truly human.

Humans is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.