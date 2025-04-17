The Outlast Trials Reveals Season 3 Release Date & Intense Trailer

The Outlast Trials is about to release a whole new wave of intense therapy, and we are thrilled to indulge in more nightmare fuel! Earlier this month, Amelia helped Reagents escape from the clutches of Murkoff’s twisted facility. Many bypassed the increased surveillance in Special Therapy trials and adorned themselves in bold outfits to celebrate the rebellion. But Season 3 is about to change the chance to escape.

On April 22, the latest chapter of The Outlast Trials will reel in Reagents and tarnish whatever hope still lingers in Murkoff’s halls. Players will come face-to-face with a new wave of vicious enemies while wielding the ability to create their own trials and attempting new therapies.

Be sure to embrace the Season 3: Project Relapse cinematic trailer for a glimpse at all the new and horrific nightmares.

Will We Regret the Choice of Tasting Freedom?

Will we regret the choice of tasting freedom? That will be the question when faced with the new lethal enforcer, The Jaeger. Dr. Easterman has unleashed his latest Experimental-Population beast to bring a world of punishment to Reagents who fall out of line. Though she moves gradually, this monster is focused, controlled from a distance, and will stop at nothing to hunt down her targets. Nemesis from Resident Evil 2, anyone? Yikes.

Dr. Easterman is offering players an opportunity to harness control within Murkoff by introducing a new creative mode called “Trial Maker.” Through this toolset, players will have the ability to build, name, and share their own Trials. By utilizing a variety of Variators, including special events and secondary objectives like collecting rats and schematics, players can bring a unique twist to the community.

More exciting content coming with Season 3 is an all-new story trial within the new Suburbs trial layout and two new MK-Challenges.

With Amelia in a harrowing predicament within Murkoff following her capture, Project Rebirth is being discontinued immediately and replaced with a new initiative. This initiative aims to allow Reagents to start over, back to the beginning of therapy Level 1. Naturally, these challenges come with high costs and high rewards and are only accessible to Reagents who have reached the maximum therapy level of 99. For the sacrifice of their therapy level, these Reagents will be granted a permanent upgrade of their choice, alongside a variety of other benefits and rewards.

Be sure to use up any Event Tokens by completing Under Surveillance Trials and related Tasks before the newest update launches. Players must use these Tokens before Season 2 concludes on April 22nd, as any remaining Event Tokens will be lost within the transition to Season 3.

Season 3 is set to release as a free update for The Outlast Trials on Steam, Epic, PlayStation, and Xbox stores on April 22, 2025 with full details on each of these new features to be shared closer to Season 3’s release.