Rob Zombie Admits ‘Three From Hell’ Isn’t Finished But Is “F-cking Awesome”

Earlier this week, Rob Zombie shared a post on Instagram that implied his work on Three From Hell had been completed and that the film was done. After seeing this news circulate the internet, the filmmaker took to the social media platform to clarify that, while the film hadn’t been finished, it would surely satisfy fans of the series.

The filmmaker shared a clip from The Devil’s Rejects and added, “So folks seem confused by my post saying I completed my Rejects trilogy. I said the trilogy is complete but the movie 3 From Hell is not finished yet. Still got a couple months of work left. It’s getting there and it is f-cking awesome.”

The post in question read, “It took awhile to complete the trilogy but we did it. Top pic is shooting House of 1000 Corpses in 2001 – shooting The Devil’s Rejects in 2004 and finally shooting 3 From Hell in 2018. Quite a F-cking journey to say the least.” It’s easy to see how the connection could be made that the film had been completed, though it seems the filmmaker was speaking to the filming process as opposed to the editing.

Despite this being the third film in the trilogy, Zombie previously promised an all-new experience with this new chapter.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” Zombie shared in Metal Hammer. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

The original film, House of 1000 Corpses, focused on a family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. The next film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis (Bill Moseley) and his cohorts Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

Zombie has confirmed the film will debut at some point this year, yet it’s unclear how and where fans will get the chance to see it.

