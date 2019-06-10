First Trailer for Rob Zombie’s Three From Hell Debuts

Musician Rob Zombie made his feature film debut with House of 1000 Corpses back in 2003, with his intense depictions of violence miring the film in controversy before it was ever released. Once it landed in theaters, the film quickly built a passionate following, leading to his sequel The Devil’s Rejects being an even bigger hit with audiences. That film saw its main characters seemingly die in a hail of gunfire, leading audiences to believe that the Firefly Family’s reign of terror was over, but there are clearly many more debaucherous adventures in store for audiences, as we can see in the above first trailer for the follow-up film Three From Hell.

Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, and Sid Haig all return to the film to reprise their roles as Baby, Otis, and Captain Spaulding, respectively. Previously announced Three From Hell supporting stars include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

Zombie’s debut film showed its influences on its sleeve, while it was The Devil’s Rejects that allowed the filmmaker to put his own spin on a film that both felt familiar and completely fresh. His next two films, Halloween and Halloween II, delivered audiences familiar narratives and characters, yet displayed through Zombie’s signature style.

His next film, and arguably his biggest artistic accomplishment, was The Lords of Salem, which abandoned the grit and grime of his previous films and offered viewers a much more surreal and unsettling experience. With the film somewhat ostracizing his devout fanbase for being such a massive departure from his earlier efforts, 31 went back to basics by delivering a gruesome grindhouse film.

While there are elements of this new film that look familiar to audiences, Zombie previously promised that the sequel wouldn’t merely be delivering audiences repackaged material.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” Zombie previously confirmed with Metal Hammer. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

